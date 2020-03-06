Bleeding Edge sound design interview: Building an anime inspired soundtrack

Creating a soundscape for a game is never an easy task. And when it’s a game like Bleeding Edge that’s chock full of eclectic influences and characters that range from Swedish death-metal guitarists to hip-hop graffiti samurais, it’s imaginable that task could become even more daunting. But when talking to Ninja Theory’s senior sound designer Daniele Galante you would think that the lofty task felt like it was just another day at the office for him.

We recently had a chance to catch up with Daniele at a press event for Bleeding Edge to dive into his process for creating a digital world’s soundscape. Like many other of the game’s design aspects, it would appear that there was a hefty anime influence behind bringing the auditory features to life. But with so many unique characters and their various influences he had to draw from some classic sci-fi influences as well. You can check out our entire conversation in the video embed below to get the real scoop on just what it took to bring Bleeding Edge’s sound to life.

Bleeding Edge will be going into its last beta on March 13 before it goes into its full launch on March 24 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Bleeding Edge will also be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at launch.