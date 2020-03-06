This Bleeding Edge gameplay is hemorrhaging awesome

Ninja Theory sure does seem to keep things eclectic when it comes to their latest game, Bleeding Edge. It’s a team-based brawler with a ton of unique characters for players to choose from. Folks will take to the battlefield in 4v4 squads in varying gameplay modes that include goals like controlling checkpoints and collecting and depositing the most energy cells. Players are going to have to work together, build a balanced team, and make sure they stay close by each other in order to claim victory each round.

I recently had a chance to go hands-on with several of the game’s characters, including one brand-new one that won’t be available in the upcoming beta. You can check out each of the characters I had a chance to take for a spin in the videos below.

Daemon is a graffiti-loving samurai who wields a sharp, deadly katana and has a stealth ability to help him get the drop on his opponents.

Nidhoggr looks like he used to play lead in Dethklok and uses his axe-shaped guitar (or is it a guitar-shaped axe?) along with his pyrotechnic breath to deal brutal damage to his enemies.

El Bastardo is a tank class character that reminds me a lot of Danny Trejo’s Machete. His dual-blades are deadly enough, but once he starts spinning like a hurricane, he’s almost unstoppable.

Gizmo is a long-range brawler with a heavy machine gun that also has a number of techie tricks up her sleeve. She can chuck bombs at her enemies and set up turrets to help secure a perimeter or deal extra damage in a shoot-out.

Last, but not least, there’s Mekko who is the first long-range tank class and also happens to be a dolphin. You can learn more about this new character in our in-depth hands-on preview of Mekko.

There are several more characters for players to choose from in Bleeding Edge but, unfortunately, we didn’t have time to get to them all during our hands-on time. But players will be able to take them for a spin themselves very soon when the beta launches on March 13 and even more folks will be able to get a taste when Bleeding Edge releases on March 24 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. The game will also be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass program.

For more details on Bleeding Edge be sure to check out our interviews with the game’s art and animation team as well as our interview with its sound designer and lead designers. And be sure to check out more gameplay vids and interviews over on our Shacknews and GamerHubTV Youtube channels.