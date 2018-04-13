New BioShock game is coming from 2K's dev studio Cloud Chamber
The newly-formed studio is going to bring us the next long-awaited title in the BioShock series, though it may be quite some time before it's out.
The newly-formed studio is going to bring us the next long-awaited title in the BioShock series, though it may be quite some time before it's out.
Would you kindly take a glance at this BioShock rumor?
Team Fortress 2? Is that you? And Halo! Did you do something third-person-y with your hair?
Skyrim is the future of Fallout? Donkey Kong has roots in American Imperialism? Here are some interesting fan theories to explain some of our favorite games.
2K had NINE years to fix both BioShock and BioShock 2 for the release of its remastered version. Did it? Apparently not.
Having been immersed in the franchise for several years by that point, Levine realized it was having adverse effects on his life.
Users who own BioShock on disc or the Games for Windows Live version of BioShock 2 have to jump through a few hoops to get the remasters for free.
Would you kindly watch this graphics comparison video?
An environmental artist in the U.K. worked on the upgrade as a final-year project for school.
It's a poorly kept secret that it is coming. Just announce it already.