New BioShock game is coming from 2K's dev studio Cloud Chamber The newly-formed studio is going to bring us the next long-awaited title in the BioShock series, though it may be quite some time before it's out.

2K Games just announced a new studio in its portfolio, Cloud Chamber, which is great news for BioShock fans.

The new studio, which will be headquartered in California and Montreal, will be lead by 2K veteran Kelley Gilmore and will be hard at work on a new entry in the BioShock series at long last. The news broke by way of an official press release from 2K, which has since been getting the internet fired up for excitement over the new entry in the series.

Some of the names of those working under Kelley Gilmore are listed as Scott Sinclair, Hoagy de la Plante, and Jonathan Pelling, who contributed to the original BioShock. It doesn't appear that original creator Ken Levine will be involved, however, as he is hard at work on a game over at Ghost Story Games in the interim.

"As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people and their collective, long-term potential," wrote David Ismailer, President of 2K. “BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation*. We can’t wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge."

According to Kelley Gilmore in an interview with GamesRadar, the unique backdrop of BioShock is integral to the gameplay experience, and as such there will be "plenty of creative directions to explore."

2K noted that the BioShock currently under development is going to be worked on over the next several years, so it's not as if we're going to have a new entry in the future just yet, but hey – it's something to keep an eye on, at the very least.