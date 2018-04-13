New BioShock game is coming from 2K's dev studio Cloud Chamber
The newly-formed studio is going to bring us the next long-awaited title in the BioShock series, though it may be quite some time before it's out.
The newly-formed studio is going to bring us the next long-awaited title in the BioShock series, though it may be quite some time before it's out.
Would you kindly take a glance at this BioShock rumor?
Buffa has juror duty. Full details of the trial on today's show. We lay it all out there.
The new studio was founded by 12 members of Irrational, including Ken Levine.
Team Fortress 2? Is that you? And Halo! Did you do something third-person-y with your hair?
More features planned as well.
2K had NINE years to fix both BioShock and BioShock 2 for the release of its remastered version. Did it? Apparently not.
It's unknown whether the issue affects the PC version, or if the issue is a technical 'issue' or a purposeful move by 2K.
Having been immersed in the franchise for several years by that point, Levine realized it was having adverse effects on his life.
Users who own BioShock on disc or the Games for Windows Live version of BioShock 2 have to jump through a few hoops to get the remasters for free.