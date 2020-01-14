BioShock: The Collection could be coming to Switch based on new ratings Nintendo Switch owners could get a chance to dive into the remastered entries of Bioshock: The Collection based on some new ratings that have appeared.

It’s been a number of years now since we’ve been graced with a new Bioshock game, but Nintendo Switch owners could have a chance to dive back into the series in the future if the ratings are to be believed. Of course, nothing is confirmed yet, but several ratings for BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, and BioShock: The Collection have appeared on a Taiwanese games rating board.

BioShock: The Collection for the Nintendo Switch has been listed by the Taiwanese games rating boardhttps://t.co/iDtpxeiyya pic.twitter.com/Nl5pTqDUNo — Nibel (@Nibellion) January 14, 2020

This could be potentially big news if it’s confirmed, as the BioShock series would be the perfect kind of thing to play on the Nintendo Switch. Of course, there’s always the worry about just how well the games will perform on the more limited hardware f the Nintendo Switch, especially when you consider that BioShock Remastered and BioShock 2 Remastered had the same bugs as the originals when the two remasters released a few years ago.

Still, it’s intriguing to see such a possible move happening, especially given that it’s been almost seven years since BioShock Infinite released in March of 2013. I’m still holding out hope that we’ll see a new BioShock game teased soon, but a Switch port could be the perfect way to replay the series in a new way.

We could see BioShock Infinite and the previous entries in the series on the Nintendo Switch.

The original BioShock released in 2007, with the remasters following in late 2016. BioShock: The Collection is the perfect kind of thing to bring to Nintendo Switch, and hopefully we will see these ratings backed up by an official announcement from 2K regarding the future of the BioShock series on the Switch.

