Beyond Good & Evil is getting a Netflix movie adaptation
The upcoming film will be helmed by the Detective Pikachu director, though there's no information at present what parts of the series will be adapted.
Get ready to learn more about Beyond Good and Evil 2 in an upcoming livestream this June.
The lead of the original game makes her first appearance in the upcoming sequel.
Today's Space Monkey Report yielded some interesting development updates for the massive, long-awaited sequel.
The first Space Monkey Report in about five months goes live today. Here's when and where you can watch.
The ambitious, open-world sequel will be shown off via live stream and we're on the case.
Creative Director Michel Ancel was on stage and was so happy to reveal it, he wiped away a tear.
The scope of the dev team's ambitions outdistanced their tech at the time of the game's announcement.
Ubisoft has made Beyond Good & Evil free for all Ubisoft Club members to enjoy.
This makes sense since the sequel is now officially in 'pre-production.'