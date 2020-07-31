Beyond Good & Evil is getting a Netflix movie adaptation The upcoming film will be helmed by the Detective Pikachu director, though there's no information at present what parts of the series will be adapted.

Looks like the video game to film adaptation machine is whirring back to life once more. The universe of Beyond Good & Evil is headed to Netflix with a special film adaptation.

This news comes following the confirmation that an animated Splinter Cell series is headed to Netflix, reported by The Hollywood Reporter It isn't clear if this new film is going to be adapt only the first game or include details from the second, but it will be helmed by Detective Pikachu Rob Letterman, so it at least has a chance.

"We’re excited to work with Netflix on the Beyond Good & Evil feature film and we look forward to sharing more in the future," Ubisoft told Polygon in a statement.

There aren't any story details just yet, but we do know the movie will be a hybrid live-action/animated feature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is very much still in early development and the team is looking for a writer at this time.

We've still not heard additional information about Beyond Good & Evil 2, as Ubisoft has kept pretty mum about the game since 2018.

Hopefully we'll see the game before this Netflix movie comes out, but at this point it seems like that may be wishful thinking. Be sure to keep it tuned to Shacknews for additional updates as the year wears on. There's a lot more to come, most likely, and probably more video game to movie adaptations in the future as well.