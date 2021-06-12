Where was Beyond Good & Evil 2 at E3 2021? The long-in-development project from Ubisoft appears to have skipped another year of E3.

When it comes to video games, some titles get released rather soon after they are announced and others tend to languish in development hell for eons. One such title is Beyond Good & Evil 2 from Ubisoft. Its development history has seen enough rumors, speculation, and uncertainty that would likely tank most projects. After an extended wait from the last we saw of the game, many had hoped that Beyond Good & Evil 2 would make an appearance during the E3 2021 festivities, but this did not come to pass.

The most recent interest in Beyond Good & Evil 2 was sparked after it made a flashy appearance during E3 2017 by way of a cinematic trailer. E3 2018 brought yet another fresh look at the project, leading to speculation that the game may see a release sometime in 2019. When it failed to make an appearance during any Ubisoft promotional events that year, the rumor mill began to churn ever harder.

Back in February of 2020, Ubisoft issued a press release that stated Beyond Good & Evil 2 would not see a release before April 2021. This turned out to be an accurate proclamation. Late last year, it was announced that project lead Michael Ancel had departed Ubisoft, though development on the game was still progressing.

In the weeks that followed, the news went from bad to worse as toxic workplace allegations were made against Ancel, presumably leading to his departure from Ubisoft and the project. Despite how bad things looked from afar, Ubisoft assured fans that development was still on track. Any hopes of seeing new information on the game in 2021 have now been dashed as it was completely absent from the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 event.

We will continue to monitor the situation and report on any new developments, but the path towards release seems as rocky as ever, even for a game that has been in development for more than a decade in various forms.