Beyond Good & Evil 2 won't be out before April 2021, Says Ubisoft
Ubisoft claims to have 5 AAA titles slated for launch through April 2021, but unfortunately Beyond Good & Evil 2 is not one of them.
Get ready to learn more about Beyond Good and Evil 2 in an upcoming livestream this June.
The lead of the original game makes her first appearance in the upcoming sequel.
Today's Space Monkey Report yielded some interesting development updates for the massive, long-awaited sequel.
The first Space Monkey Report in about five months goes live today. Here's when and where you can watch.
Michel Ancel shows off some of the game mechanics in a new behind-the-scenes video from E3.
Mario and Rabbids! Beyond Good & Evil 2! Up is down and down is up during our live reaction to Ubisoft’s E3 event.
Ubisoft has made Beyond Good & Evil free for all Ubisoft Club members to enjoy.
'Endangered species now saved.'
Rayman Origins owes part of its existence to Beyond Good & Evil 2, which had its development tools turned toward making a 2D game with a heavy emphasis on art assets.