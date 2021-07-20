Beyond Good and Evil 2 is not dead yet, according to Ubisoft No, seriously, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still coming... eventually.

As one might imagine coming off of one of the big summer presentations, we had a lot of questions about what Ubisoft showed off and what they did not show off during their E3 2021 presentation. There was a lot there, but there were also several games that were missing. The publisher shed some light on at least one of those games earlier today, assuring fans that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still happening. Seriously! It's not dead. Why would anyone think that?

As noted by IGN, the topic of Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first raised during Tuesday's quarterly financial report. The game was indeed listed as part of the publisher's plans for "expanding premium offering over the coming years." CFO Frederick Duguet responded to a press inquiry about the game's presence on the financial report by stating, "We've progressed well with Beyond Good & Evil 2, but it's too early to tell you at this stage."

Shacknews was among those asking where was Beyond Good and Evil 2 at E3 2021? There has been no sign of the game since it was originally teased way back at E3 2017. Its development can't possibly have been helped by the departure of original creator Michel Ancel, who abruptly retired after toxic workplace allegations. Outside of Ancel's departure, updates about BG&E2 have been sporadic and nearly non-existent and this was before COVID-19 heavily impacted game development across the board.

None of this means that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is coming anytime soon or even coming at all. In fact, this hasn't been a particularly good few days for Ubisoft, given the delays for Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction. The publisher's future is looking murky, but we'll be on the lookout for updates here at Shacknews and report on anything as it comes up.