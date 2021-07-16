Ubisoft delays Riders Republic & Rainbow Six Extraction release dates Riders Republic will move from September to late October while Rainbow Six Extraction goes back to a January 2022 window.

It would appear that a couple of Ubisoft’s more anticipated upcoming titles will be facing delays at the latter end of this year. Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extraction were both prominent parts of Ubisoft’s E3 2021 presentation lineup and both set for launch dates later this year. Both have been delayed, and while Riders Republic will remain a 2021 game at this time with a confirmed date, Rainbow Six Extraction will fall back to a January 2022 window.

Ubisoft confirmed these delays in separate press releases - one for Riders Republic and one for Rainbow Six Extraction - on July 16, 2021. Rainbow Six Extraction was the more severe of the two delays. With the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 presentation previously having set the game’s release date for September 2021, R6 Extraction will now be pushed back to January 2022. No concrete release date has been set for the game, so we’ll still be waiting for that detail on the PVE Rainbow 6 game at a later point.

Update:



We are delaying the release of Rainbow Six Extraction until January 2022.



We will use this time to ensure that we bring this immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience to life as we prepare to bring you a truly unique Rainbow Six game.



🔗https://t.co/PuFYrYc3nG — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) July 16, 2021

The delay is on Riders Republic is quite a bit softer. It also got a September release date at E3 2021, but now it will be pushed back to October 28, 2021. Riders Republic even has a beta coming up that remains intact and ready to roll for the time being. It will remain to be seen if anything changes in this particular regard, but all in all, things are looking far less severe and more concrete for Riders Republic at this time.

Both game delays are disappointing, but at the very least, Riders Republic just got a nudge rather than a full-on push. Regardless, as we get closer to the new release dates and windows for Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Quarantine, stay tuned for further updates and news on both games.