How to sign up for the Riders Republic beta

Get your helmets ready because the ultimate extreme sport title, Riders Republic, is getting a beta.
Sam Chandler
1

Whether you like BMX, skydiving, or snowboarding, Riders Republic has all the extreme sports for you. Players that want to experience some adrenaline-pumping activities can sign up for the Riders Republic beta ahead of its release. Here’s how you can get in on the Riders Republic beta.

Riders Republic beta sign-up

Riders Republic is set to have a beta sometime this year. As of writing there are currently no set beta dates, however, players are free to sign up for a shot at playing the game early. The steps to sign up for the Riders Republic beta are as follows:

  1. Visit the Riders Republic beta page
  2. Select your preferred platform
  3. Login or create an Ubisoft account

The official Riders Republic page gives a little bit of insight into what players will be experiencing in this extreme sport title. Up to 50 players will take to the world, simultaneously, to ride, fly and race to the finish line. There’s also the opportunity to just explore the vast and vibrant world with friends.

After you sign up for the Riders Republic beta, make sure you check out the Ubisoft Forward 2021 page for all the other announcements made during the event. There’s a lot more to come from E3 2021, so make sure you keep it locked to Shacknews so you don’t miss out on a shred of news.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. 

