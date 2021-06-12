Riders Republic gets September release date & new gameplay reveal Ubisoft's extreme sports game has its first gameplay look, and will launch this September.

Rider’s Republic is Ubisoft’s upcoming extreme sports game, allowing players to compete in biking, snowboarding, gliding, and several other competitions. During the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 2021, we got an in-depth look at gameplay. We also learned that Riders Republic will be released on September 2.

The new trailer for Riders Republic was shown during Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021, and was then uploaded to YouTube. It can be viewed using the embed above. The trailer shows gameplay of the several different sports featured in Riders Republic, such as biking and snowboarding. We also see the variety of locations that players will be able to visit.

Riders Republic will launch on September 2, 2021. Players can register now for the game’s upcoming betas. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of Ubisoft Forward and E3 2021.