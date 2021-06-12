New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Riders Republic gets September release date & new gameplay reveal

Ubisoft's extreme sports game has its first gameplay look, and will launch this September.
Donovan Erskine
1

Rider’s Republic is Ubisoft’s upcoming extreme sports game, allowing players to compete in biking, snowboarding, gliding, and several other competitions. During the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 2021, we got an in-depth look at gameplay. We also learned that Riders Republic will be released on September 2.

The new trailer for Riders Republic was shown during Ubisoft Forward at E3 2021, and was then uploaded to YouTube. It can be viewed using the embed above. The trailer shows gameplay of the several different sports featured in Riders Republic, such as biking and snowboarding. We also see the variety of locations that players will be able to visit.

Riders Republic will launch on September 2, 2021. Players can register now for the game’s upcoming betas. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of Ubisoft Forward and E3 2021.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

