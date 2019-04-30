Days Gone's PC version won't feature DLSS or ray tracing support
Bend Studio recently released an FAQ about what players can expect from Days Gone for PC, as well as a couple things they shouldn't expect.
Bend Studio recently released an FAQ about what players can expect from Days Gone for PC, as well as a couple things they shouldn't expect.
Days Gone gets quite a bit right but falls a bit short in terms of overall polish. Our review.
Browse through Shacknews' Days Gone walkthrough and game guides, including a general overview, FAQ, tips, strategies, hints, and more.
Players will need to decide if they want to bring Leon's Drug Stash to Tucker or Copeland and understand what that decision costs them.
Learn what each of the Days Gone skills do and how to unlock them by earning XP.
Upgrade Deacon's bike in Days Gone to make life on the road a little less dangerous.
Players need to clear Infestation Nests in order to fast travel and just feel safe in Days Gone.
Read these Days Gone tips for combat, stealth, and survival when trying to keep Deacon alive and well on his journey.
Learn how to use the Days Gone Photo Mode and see what extensive options wait players who dare try to wrangle its power.
Earn trust with encampments to unlock better weapons and bike upgrades in Days Gone.