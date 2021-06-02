Bend Studio confirms it's working on a new IP The Sony studio confirms rumors that there are no plans for a sequel to Days Gone.

Sony came under scrutiny back in April when reports came out stating that the company denied developer Bend Studio’s pitch for a sequel to Days Gone, despite the survival game selling well. Following this news, neither Sony or Bend Studio commented on the matter. However, Bend Studio has now released a statement in which it shares it’s working on a brand new IP, confirming that there are no plans for a Days Gone sequel.

Sony Bend shared the news in a brief open letter to its official Twitter account. “We are very excited to announce today that we are extending the Bend Studio portfolio with a brand new IP.” This confirms that Bend Studio is not currently working on a Days Gone sequel, as we first heard word of from a report that came out in April. The studio doesn’t directly state whether or not they were denied a request to develop a Days Gone 2, which was alleged in the original report.

As for Bend Studio’s new project, little to no information is known. What we do know, is that it will be an entirely new property. So not only are we not getting a new Days Gone, but don’t expect to get a new Syphon Filter or Resistance game. The title is likely in the early stages of development, so it will be a while before we get concrete details.

Bend Studio will not be working on a sequel to Days Gone, and is instead working on a new IP. It’s been a significant day for first-party PlayStation games, as it was announced that God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed to 2022. We also learned that Horizon Forbidden West is currently on track to release by the end of this year. Stick with us here at Shacknews for more updates on the next game from Bend Studio.