Bend Studio confirms it's working on a new IP

The Sony studio confirms rumors that there are no plans for a sequel to Days Gone.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sony came under scrutiny back in April when reports came out stating that the company denied developer Bend Studio’s pitch for a sequel to Days Gone, despite the survival game selling well. Following this news, neither Sony or Bend Studio commented on the matter. However, Bend Studio has now released a statement in which it shares it’s working on a brand new IP, confirming that there are no plans for a Days Gone sequel.

Sony Bend shared the news in a brief open letter to its official Twitter account. “We are very excited to announce today that we are extending the Bend Studio portfolio with a brand new IP.” This confirms that Bend Studio is not currently working on a Days Gone sequel, as we first heard word of from a report that came out in April. The studio doesn’t directly state whether or not they were denied a request to develop a Days Gone 2, which was alleged in the original report.

As for Bend Studio’s new project, little to no information is known. What we do know, is that it will be an entirely new property. So not only are we not getting a new Days Gone, but don’t expect to get a new Syphon Filter or Resistance game. The title is likely in the early stages of development, so it will be a while before we get concrete details.

Bend Studio will not be working on a sequel to Days Gone, and is instead working on a new IP. It’s been a significant day for first-party PlayStation games, as it was announced that God of War: Ragnarok has been delayed to 2022. We also learned that Horizon Forbidden West is currently on track to release by the end of this year. Stick with us here at Shacknews for more updates on the next game from Bend Studio.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

