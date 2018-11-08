Beat Saber VR dev Beat Games acquired by Facebook
Facebook is getting into its own rhythm, as it acquires Beat Saber creators Beat Games.
Facebook is getting into its own rhythm, as it acquires Beat Saber creators Beat Games.
Hit VR game Beat Saber breaks free of Early Access to make its proper PC release later this month, giving players access to the new Level Editor.
Beat Saber is one of VR's first killer apps and that earns it Best VR Game of 2018 from Shacknews. Do you have the moves for this virtual reality rhythm game?
League of Legends hit track Pop/Stars from fictionary group K/DA is now playable in VR sensation Beat Saber.
Slash away to the music.
Bring your sweat towel and some rhythm.
Slash at the beat, lose yourself in the music.