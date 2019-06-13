ASTRO Gaming reveals second generation A20 headsets compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X
ASTRO has unveiled the A20 second generation headset, which will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
ASTRO has unveiled the A20 second generation headset, which will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
The new C40 TR controller from Astro Gaming offers PC and PS4 players a wireless, modular design that can be tailored to suit their specific play style.
The fourth generation of the ASTRO A40 series will feature ASTRO Audio V2, mod support, and the headset's usual premium design tuned for comfort.
You'll definitely want one of these bad boys by the end of this chat.
The deal is for $85 million in cash and should be completed in August.
We spoke with ASTRO Gaming about its new A10 headsets for consoles at our E3 2017 booth this year!