ASTRO Gaming reveals second generation A20 headsets compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

ASTRO has unveiled the A20 second generation headset, which will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Donovan Erskine
1

With the next generation of consoles on the horizon, ASTRO Gaming has revealed their latest gaming headsets. The A20 Gen 2 will bring top of the line wireless audio to players with units designed for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. ASTRO is also releasing a USB transmitter to allow the headsets to be used across platforms. The A20 Gen 2 gaming headsets are set to launch in October. 

The A20 Gen 2 headset is the first accessory designed specifically for the next generation of consoles, as we learned during a preview event with ASTRO Gaming. When players finally get their hands on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, they should simply be able to plug in their A20 Gen 2 and start playing, without any extensive configuration or setup. The device sports a 2.4 GHz signal that provides increased wireless range (15m) compared to its predecessor. The headset also features a flip-to-mute microphone and the ability to balance game/chat volume. The ASTRO A20 headset is available for preorder for $120 USD.

The ASTRO A20 Gen 2 will come in variants designed for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.
ASTRO Gaming also states that there are various other quality of life improvements in the A20 Gen 2. The headsets will have an extended battery life, with the design having a strong emphasis on user comfort. In fact, they specifically stated that the A20 Gen 2 headset is “engineered for marathon gaming sessions.”

Each headset will also come with a USB transmitter. This allows players who game on multiple platforms to use the same headset across devices. Additional transmitters can also be purchased separately for $19.99 USD.

ASTRO Gaming’s A20 Gen 2 headset is just the first of what the company has planned for the next generation of consoles. Those in the market for some new audio equipment for their gaming setup can check out the newly announced A20 Gen 2 on the ASTRO website.

