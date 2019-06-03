LEGO Builder's Journey launches as Apple Arcade exclusive
Tackle an attractive puzzler made out of LEGO as this unique adventure sets down on Apple Arcade for subscribers.
Tackle an attractive puzzler made out of LEGO as this unique adventure sets down on Apple Arcade for subscribers.
Apple Arcade saved The Family so much of that sweet cash that John splurged on gaming hardware, which he then unboxed in front of our eyes.
If you liked shows like Ren and Stimpy, you'll find a lot to love in Dead End Job.
Have a look at each of the confirmed and anticipated video games slated to release for Apple Arcade.
Slay your way through Grindstone Mountain in this colorful, totally bizarre new puzzle game.
The surrealistic title is coming as part of Apple's buffet-style gaming service.
Check out this 4v3 multiplayer game featuring your favorite Lego characters coming to Apple Arcade.
After 20 years, the classic Dreamcast puzzler is getting a sequel, though it's mobile-only.
We finally have a release date for Apple Arcade, as well as a monthly subscription cost. Here's what you need to know.
Apple announced that Apple Arcade will support the DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers during WWDC 2019.