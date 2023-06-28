Stardew Valley & Slay the Spire are coming to Apple Arcade Stardew Valley was already available on iOS devices, but it will become part of Apple's game subscription service alongside Slay the Spire and other games this July.

ConcernedApe’s smash hit farm sim and adventure game Stardew Valley has already been available on mobile devices for some time, but it looks like it’s officially becoming part of Apple Arcade alongside Slay the Spire and a number of other games this July. Apple Arcade announced the latest crop of games coming to its game subscription program and among them were none other than Stardew Valley in all of its fun and glory.

Apple announced Stardew Valley and the other games coming to Apple Arcade in July via the program’s Twitter on June, 27, 2023. According to the list, here’s what we can expect on Apple Arcade throughout the coming month.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink

Stardew Valley+ by ConcernedApe

Slay the Spire+ by HumbleGames and Mega Crit

LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ by StoryToys

Ridiculous Fishing EX by Vlambeer

There was no sign of a release schedule for each of the games, but given that Stardew Valley appears second in the list in multiple announcements, so it seems likely it could appear early in the month.

Stardew Valley is a prominent inclusion on Apple Arcade's July lineup of new games.

Source: Apple Arcade

Stardew Valley has been a smash hit for pretty much every platform on which it has appeared. The game is much beloved by its community, even if ConcernedApe claimed it was done creating new content for the game. It still remains a robust and enjoyable title that will likely be a welcome addition for Apple Arcade subscribers. At the very least, it will be a good way to continue to pass the time as we await details on ConcernedApe’s upcoming game, The Haunted Chocolatier.

Slay the Spire and Ridiculous Fishing EX are also great games. Check them out alongside Stardew Valley when it comes to Apple Arcade this coming July.