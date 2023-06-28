Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Stardew Valley & Slay the Spire are coming to Apple Arcade

Stardew Valley was already available on iOS devices, but it will become part of Apple's game subscription service alongside Slay the Spire and other games this July.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

ConcernedApe’s smash hit farm sim and adventure game Stardew Valley has already been available on mobile devices for some time, but it looks like it’s officially becoming part of Apple Arcade alongside Slay the Spire and a number of other games this July. Apple Arcade announced the latest crop of games coming to its game subscription program and among them were none other than Stardew Valley in all of its fun and glory.

Apple announced Stardew Valley and the other games coming to Apple Arcade in July via the program’s Twitter on June, 27, 2023. According to the list, here’s what we can expect on Apple Arcade throughout the coming month.

  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure by Sunblink
  • Stardew Valley+ by ConcernedApe
  • Slay the Spire+ by HumbleGames and Mega Crit
  • LEGO DUPLO WORLD+ by StoryToys
  • Ridiculous Fishing EX by Vlambeer

There was no sign of a release schedule for each of the games, but given that Stardew Valley appears second in the list in multiple announcements, so it seems likely it could appear early in the month.

Apple Arcade announces July lineup including Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a prominent inclusion on Apple Arcade's July lineup of new games.
Source: Apple Arcade

Stardew Valley has been a smash hit for pretty much every platform on which it has appeared. The game is much beloved by its community, even if ConcernedApe claimed it was done creating new content for the game. It still remains a robust and enjoyable title that will likely be a welcome addition for Apple Arcade subscribers. At the very least, it will be a good way to continue to pass the time as we await details on ConcernedApe’s upcoming game, The Haunted Chocolatier.

Slay the Spire and Ridiculous Fishing EX are also great games. Check them out alongside Stardew Valley when it comes to Apple Arcade this coming July.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola