Rise of the Triad patches in editor and quicksaves

Ah, The Good Old Days, when FPSs were fast and maps were made shoddily by our friends. Retro remake Rise of the Triad is now prodding your PC gaming nostalgia gland harder, with a new patch yesterday adding an editor to make maps and mods, as well as much-requested quicksaving.

Rise of the Triad launch trailer gibs everything

Nostalgianauts, today you get to play in blood and guts galore. Throwback FPS Rise of the Triad launched on PC today, bringing back the classic shooter series with all its dual-wielded pistols, rocket launchers, supernatural baseball bats, dog maulings, nets, magic powers, gibs, gibs, and gibs, as the launch trailer demonstrates.

