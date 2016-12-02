3D Realms announces Realms Deep livestream event kicking off next month
This special digital presentation from 3D Realms will showcase new premieres, updates on ongoing projects, special guests, and a Child's Play charity stream in September.
The developers of Wolfenstein 3D, Rise of the Triad, Duke Nukem 3D, and other games say goodbye to their friend and colleague.
Interceptor Entertainment is hoping to revitalize the classic side-scrolling platformer genre with its upcoming game, Rad Rogers.
GOG.com and Apogee Software announced that it will be giving away 30,000 copies of Rise of the Triad (2013) later today, and that GOG and Steam players will soon be able to face off against each other.
Rise of the Triad is whipping out its Doomstick for its new 1.4 patch, which adds six new multiplayer maps.
Ah, The Good Old Days, when FPSs were fast and maps were made shoddily by our friends. Retro remake Rise of the Triad is now prodding your PC gaming nostalgia gland harder, with a new patch yesterday adding an editor to make maps and mods, as well as much-requested quicksaving.
Rise of the Triad has issued its 1.1 patch with five free multiplayer maps, hundreds of bug fixes, and a new trailer.
Nostalgianauts, today you get to play in blood and guts galore. Throwback FPS Rise of the Triad launched on PC today, bringing back the classic shooter series with all its dual-wielded pistols, rocket launchers, supernatural baseball bats, dog maulings, nets, magic powers, gibs, gibs, and gibs, as the launch trailer demonstrates.
Rise of the Triad pre-orders are now open, and include Rise of the Triad: Dark War, and the Blake Stone games Aliens of Gold and Planet Strike.
Interceptor and Apogee Software announced today that Rise of the Triad will be coming this summer. The PC specs have also been detailed, so you can plan accordingly.