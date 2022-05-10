George Broussard blames Apogee's Scott Miller for the loss of Duke IP Following Apogee's response to a recent leak of an early Duke Nukem Forever build, creator George Broussard hammered Scott Miller on social media.

Duke Nukem was back in the news this week in a big way since a leak shared an alleged 2001 E3 build of Duke Nukem Forever. Duke Nukem creator and producer George Broussard chimed in on the matter, giving legitimacy to the leak. However, Apogee Entertainment’s Scott Miller also recently shared thoughts on the matter and it brought Broussard’s ire. Following Apogee’s response to the leak, Broussard once again took to social media to lay into Miller, even making the claim that the Apogee lead had a hand in the losing of both the Duke Nukem IP and the original incarnation of 3D Realms.

Apogee Entertainment lead and founder Scott Miller shared his thoughts on the recent leak of an alleged Duke Nukem Forever build from E3 2001. While Miller seems to echo Broussard’s commentary on the legitimacy of the leak, further suggesting that he is unaware of how said Duke Nukem Forever 2001 build could have been obtained, Miller also spends a portion of his blog attempting to clear the air on the troubled game. This drew Broussard’s attention and he, in turn, responded to the blog posted on Apogee’s Twitter.

Broussard's response to Scott Miller's thoughts on the recent Duke Nukem Forever 2001 build leak suggests there's still bad blood between the two on the topic.

In his tweets posted on May 10, Broussard lashes directly at Scott Miller, quote retweeting the Apogee Entertainment blog post:

“Scott's a clueless narcissist whose actions are what led to the Gearbox suits/friction that led to us losing [3D Realms] and the Duke IP. Mind blowing the nonsense he spews. Not surprising due to his depth of manipulation and narcissism. Least I've had the class to keep thoughts private.”

Broussard goes on to say that there are still stories and thoughts left unsaid regarding what happened with Duke Nukem and his professional relationship with Miller:

“I have so much more to say on this having known him since high school in the 70s. You can just see how he uses opportunity to try to make himself look better tossing an ex-friend (of 40+ years) and biz partner under a bus. Def a guy you wanna do business with!”

Over the many years since Duke Nukem Forever was the talk of the Chatty, Broussard has spoken very little on the matter. As his original response to the leak might suggest, he is not keen on speaking openly on it. However, it feels safe to say that the recent Duke Nukem Forever 2001 version leak has opened some old wounds. It remains to be seen if his recent tweets will be the last word on the matter. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.