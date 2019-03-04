Bioware reveals update on fixing Anthem, crashes blog immediately
BioWare has plans to fix up Anthem and redesign it into a game that players will want, but their announcement broke their blog for a bit.
Update version 1.1.1 for Anthem includes only a few specific fixes, including one for a bug that miscalculated suit power level.
You thought we were being lazy sacks, but instead the boys were meticulously prepping the greatest podcast episode to ever grace our big, blue globe.
The latest patch for Anthem includes the new The Sunken Cell stronghold and more.
Wondering why there's flying in Anthem? Here's why BioWare included it in the game, and how it was to impress a muckety-muck at EA.
BioWare's post-launch support for Anthem continues, with Update 1.0.4 focusing on amplifying loot payouts.
Anthem has had a troubled launch but BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson declares that the team has a lot in the works in a post-launch blog update.
A player encountered a temporary standin asset bug while participating in Anthem free roam gameplay after updating to patch version 1.0.3.
BioWare has dropped a Saturday AM update for Anthem to help address a few nagging issues, like respawn rates, stability, and more.
There are concerning crashes happening when PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro users attempt to play Anthem.