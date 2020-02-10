New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Bioware reveals update on fixing Anthem, crashes blog immediately

BioWare has plans to fix up Anthem and redesign it into a game that players will want, but their announcement broke their blog for a bit.
TJ Denzer
1

There’s a softly contested debate on whether or not Anthem has life left or is worth saving. BioWare seems to believe in both, recently having revealed plans to do an entire redesign built towards delivering the experience they think players will enjoy. If you missed the reveal or had trouble getting a look at it, it’s because BioWare temporarily crashed their blog after announcing their plans to fix Anthem.

On February 10, 2020, BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson went on the BioWare blog to announce new plans regarding the future of Anthem. According to Hudson, the team knows full well that while they have continued to update Anthem with stability and content updates over several seasons, they realize that there are problems with the game that simple updates won’t fix.

“We recognize that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience,” Hudson explained. “And it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion.”

Anthem has a giant challenge ahead of it if BioWare is going to redesign the game into something bigger and better.
Anthem has a giant challenge ahead of it if BioWare is going to redesign the game into something bigger and better.

To that end, Hudson explained that the team would be looking at a much more ground-up change of Anthem as a whole.

“Over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience,” Hudson continued. “Specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards.”

It feels like BioWare has been forced to apologize for Anthem from the beginning, so a complete refresh of the game may definitely be warranted if there’s anything to salvage. Unfortunately, even BioWare’s announcement to redesign Anthem got off to a rough start. Shortly after Hudson launched his blog explaining the situation and future of Anthem, the BioWare blog temporarily crashed for a bit. It’s back online now, but it’s sort of an unfortunately fitting kickoff to the plans to fix a game that was bricking PS4s when it first launched. Some folks believe that it speaks to interest in Anthem, so maybe there's something there - optimism at the very least.

So it begs the question, can Anthem be redesigned into something better? If it was, would you play it? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola