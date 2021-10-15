Active Switch Online Expansion sub required to play included Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC
Those that acquire the paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion will lose access if they cancel.
If you're already playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons and plan on getting the new DLC, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack just got more enticing.
Design dream homes for other characters in Animal Crossing New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.