Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0.0 patch notes add Brewster, Kapp'n and more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ver 2.0.0 patch notes are finally here. While players have been digging into the update early (thanks, Nintendo!), we now have the patch notes on-hand that we can read. As players might expect, these notes cover the free update. What’s interesting is that there doesn’t appear to be too much information about the Happy Home Paradise DLC.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ver. 2.0.0 patch notes can be read below, courtesy of the Nintendo Support site. They include detailed information on Brewster and his new café, The Roost; Kapp’n and his boat tours; Harv’s Island and his open-air market; and so much more. Of note is that the update specifically allows players to purchase and install the Happy Home Paradise DLC, though, no details on what's in said DLC are given here.

General updates

Brewster can now open a café in the museum.

Kapp’n can now offer boat tours.

Gyroids can now be unearthed.

Harv’s Island can now be upgraded with an open-air market.

Cooking has been added to the game.

Group-stretching sessions can be started in the plaza.

The Resident Representative can now establish ordinances to further customize the island.

Seasonal events can now occur every year. The limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping will continue to be available every year as well.

The software now supports Animal Crossing amiibo cards Series 5.

It’s now possible to use all of the Animal Crossing series amiibo to invite characters to Photopia.

The maximum number of designs that can be uploaded to the Custom Designs Portal has been increased to 200.

When dreaming, it’s now possible to search for a destination by island name.

It’s now possible to store recipe cards in your home storage.

When using the catalog at Photopia, it’s now possible to select different variations of an item by using the X Button if you have obtained different variations of the same item.

A new feature has been added to make it easier to search for stored items when using “Sort: Type” in Decorating Mode while in your home or other locations. As part of this change, adjustments have also been made to the order in which items are sorted.

The following content has also been added: Additional items are available for purchase from various retailers like Nook’s Cranny and the Able Sisters. Additional redemption items are available as part of the Nook Mileage program. Additional limited-time seasonal items will be available from Nook Shopping. K. Slider has more music tracks to share. New hairstyles and Reactions have been added. New message-card options have been added. New activities have been added to the Nook Mileage/Nook Miles+ program. Home storage can be expanded.



Support for downloadable content (DLC)

This update adds support for the paid downloadable content Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise.

Please note the following conditions must be met in order to play content from Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise. The building for Resident Services must be built. You must have your own house. You must have finished the DIY workshop.



Adjustments and fixed issues

Some item names have been changed.

An issue where only trash or stones could be obtained from created water features with a certain shape has been fixed.

Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.

