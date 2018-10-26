New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Amnesia Series

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs aiming for Q2

Start stockpiling rubber sheeting and clean underwear as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs should arrive some time from April to June, Amnesia creator Frictional Games has revealed. Dear Esther developer thechineseroom is the main force behind this semi-sequel to Frictional's Amnesia: The Dark Descent, taking the horror adventure game into a grimy Victorian industrial world with an unnerving amount of meat-processing machinery.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs trailer creeps out

"This world is a machine. A machine for pigs. Fit only for the slaughtering of pigs," says a new trailer for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, surely one of the greatest names in horror games. Come celebrate Halloween with a peek at some of the things that'll terrify you next year, won't you?

