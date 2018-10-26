Amnesia: Rebirth brings players back to the horror franchise in Fall 2020
After a few weeks of clues, Frictional Games just launched an announcement trailer for Amnesia: Rebirth, and it will be here to scare us this year.
Get ready to cry for your Mummy.
Turn out the lights, because Amnesia is waiting to prey on those looking to be scared over the weekend.
PS4 owners are in for one scary experience once the Amnesia Collection releases.
Want to pick up one of the best indie survival horror games on Steam? You're in luck as Amnesia: The Dark Descent is currently available for the next 24 hours.
Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs is a frightening experience filled with horrific imagery and scary pig people. But writer Dan Pinchbeck says that the scariest creature of all just might be man.
Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs carries a combination of Frictional's penchant for psychological terror and The Chinese Room's knack for creating a thought-provoking narrative, making this a game worth playing with the lights out.
Start stockpiling rubber sheeting and clean underwear as Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs should arrive some time from April to June, Amnesia creator Frictional Games has revealed. Dear Esther developer thechineseroom is the main force behind this semi-sequel to Frictional's Amnesia: The Dark Descent, taking the horror adventure game into a grimy Victorian industrial world with an unnerving amount of meat-processing machinery.
"This world is a machine. A machine for pigs. Fit only for the slaughtering of pigs," says a new trailer for Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, surely one of the greatest names in horror games. Come celebrate Halloween with a peek at some of the things that'll terrify you next year, won't you?
When is a game too successful to be considered indie? Frictional Games' indie horror game, Amnesia: The Dark Descent has become a million seller.