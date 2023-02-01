Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Amnesia: The Bunker gets May 2023 release date

Frictional Games' sandbox take on its survival horror series will land on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms in May this year.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Frictional Games
4

Late last year, Frictional Games revealed the next frightening chapter in the Amnesia series. Now we know when it’s coming out. Frictional revealed that Amnesia: The Bunker now has a May 2023 release date. Set to feature a more sandbox style emergent horror experience, Amnesia: The Bunker will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Frictional Games announced the release date details of Amnesia: The Bunker in a press release on February 1, 2023. Amnesia: The Bunker is now slated to come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 16, 2023. This is moved back from an originally expected release window for March 2023, but the latest date reveal is more concrete.

Amnesia: The Bunker gameplay
Amnesia: The Bunker has a sandbox and emergent gameplay style in which encounters and resources will be randomized and players will have to adapt on the fly if they want to escape alive.
Source: Frictional Games

Announced back in December 2022, Amnesia: The Bunker marks a major departure from the usual form for the Amnesia series. Set in the era of World War 1, players will take on the role of French soldier Henri Clement. Left behind by his battalion, Clement finds himself trapped within an abandoned military bunker. However, he might not be as alone as he thought. A creature lurks within the depths of the bunker and Clement must survive it by either aggression or stealth if he hopes to escape.

Amnesia: The Bunker is different in the way that it’s built as a sandbox. Every experience will be different as players explore the bunker in free-form exploration. The environment is unscripted and resources and encounters will be different each time. In order to survive, players will have to be to adapt on the fly. Will you find some precious bullets for a revolver behind that door? Some matches for light? Or maybe the creature itself?

We’ll find out and see for ourselves when Amnesia: The Bunker launches in May 2023. Stay tuned for more details and coverage as we get closer to the release date.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 1, 2023 9:25 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Amnesia: The Bunker gets May 2023 release date

    • rms legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 1, 2023 1:25 PM

      The desert bunker level in Rebirth was the best part of that game.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 1, 2023 2:01 PM

      I want to believe but I didn't like rebirth at all. OG Amnesia and machine for pigs were good so I have some hope

      • Stimpak Chopra legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 1, 2023 2:04 PM

        Yeah and SOMA, their magnum opus.

        I actually thought Machine for Pigs kind of sucked and it was by a different developer, though.

      • deathofrats legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 1, 2023 3:15 PM

        I was so disappointed by Machine for Pigs. It was awful, nothing like the other games. I bounced off Rebirth quickly, hopefully this new one is a return to form.

    • CrustaR legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 1, 2023 2:21 PM

      FEEK YES, 2023 is gonna 0wn

Hello, Meet Lola