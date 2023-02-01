Amnesia: The Bunker gets May 2023 release date Frictional Games' sandbox take on its survival horror series will land on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms in May this year.

Late last year, Frictional Games revealed the next frightening chapter in the Amnesia series. Now we know when it’s coming out. Frictional revealed that Amnesia: The Bunker now has a May 2023 release date. Set to feature a more sandbox style emergent horror experience, Amnesia: The Bunker will be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

Frictional Games announced the release date details of Amnesia: The Bunker in a press release on February 1, 2023. Amnesia: The Bunker is now slated to come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 16, 2023. This is moved back from an originally expected release window for March 2023, but the latest date reveal is more concrete.

Amnesia: The Bunker has a sandbox and emergent gameplay style in which encounters and resources will be randomized and players will have to adapt on the fly if they want to escape alive.

Source: Frictional Games

Announced back in December 2022, Amnesia: The Bunker marks a major departure from the usual form for the Amnesia series. Set in the era of World War 1, players will take on the role of French soldier Henri Clement. Left behind by his battalion, Clement finds himself trapped within an abandoned military bunker. However, he might not be as alone as he thought. A creature lurks within the depths of the bunker and Clement must survive it by either aggression or stealth if he hopes to escape.

Amnesia: The Bunker is different in the way that it’s built as a sandbox. Every experience will be different as players explore the bunker in free-form exploration. The environment is unscripted and resources and encounters will be different each time. In order to survive, players will have to be to adapt on the fly. Will you find some precious bullets for a revolver behind that door? Some matches for light? Or maybe the creature itself?

We’ll find out and see for ourselves when Amnesia: The Bunker launches in May 2023. Stay tuned for more details and coverage as we get closer to the release date.