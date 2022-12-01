Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Amnesia: The Bunker brings open-world terrors in 2023

Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
3

The Amnesia franchise has become a staple of the modern horror landscape, with an array of entries in the horror franchise littered throughout the last decade. Now, developer Frictional Games will look to offer a new brand of scares with Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest installment in the franchise. Amnesia: The Bunker is described as a sandbox semi-open world game and is set for release in 2023.

Frictional Games shared early details about Amnesia: The Bunker with Shacknews ahead of its official announcement. The new game abandons the linear format allowing players to freely explore a world of terror. The move to a semi-open world is meant to promote player agency and open the door for emergent gameplay. The developer also provided some brief gameplay details to go alongside the newly released trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker.

We get a look at the WW1 bunker in question in the announcement trailer. It shows off those creepy hallways, with some equally unsettling music to really crank up the ominous tone. It’s capped off with a tease of the deadly creatures that lurk in the bunker. Amnesia: The Bunker will come to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms when it launches in 2023. For more on the latest projects in the Amnesia franchise, Shacknews has you covered.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  Shacknews
    reply
    December 1, 2022 10:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Amnesia: The Bunker brings open-world terrors in 2023

    shirif
      reply
      December 1, 2022 10:02 AM

      With their shitty engine again?

      ajvitaly
        reply
        December 1, 2022 10:39 AM

        It's fine. It isn't UE5 or Frostbite 4.0 but it does the job for a team of 15-20 core people working on their games. I mean, it's better than anything Bethesda puts out.

    ajvitaly
      reply
      December 1, 2022 10:44 AM

      The thought occurred to me that Amnesia (the first one) was every bit as much a VR game before VR headsets came out. The opening of doors and drawers, hiding in closets, putting together puzzle pieces, etc. It had much of the interactions and functionality of a VR game but .... just not in VR.

