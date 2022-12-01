Amnesia: The Bunker brings open-world terrors in 2023 Frictional Games has unveiled a new sandbox game in the Amnesia franchise.

The Amnesia franchise has become a staple of the modern horror landscape, with an array of entries in the horror franchise littered throughout the last decade. Now, developer Frictional Games will look to offer a new brand of scares with Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest installment in the franchise. Amnesia: The Bunker is described as a sandbox semi-open world game and is set for release in 2023.

Frictional Games shared early details about Amnesia: The Bunker with Shacknews ahead of its official announcement. The new game abandons the linear format allowing players to freely explore a world of terror. The move to a semi-open world is meant to promote player agency and open the door for emergent gameplay. The developer also provided some brief gameplay details to go alongside the newly released trailer for Amnesia: The Bunker.

Unlike their previous Amnesia games, Amnesia: The Bunker will feature a new kind of horror survival adventure that incorporates emergent gameplay and sandbox elements into the mix. Players will be in total control of their moment-to-moment decisions. Armed with a revolver gun and a noisy dynamo flashlight, players will walk the course of an ill-lighted WW1 bunker on the shoes of a French soldier troubled by his amnesia and hunted by an otherworldly creature.

We get a look at the WW1 bunker in question in the announcement trailer. It shows off those creepy hallways, with some equally unsettling music to really crank up the ominous tone. It’s capped off with a tease of the deadly creatures that lurk in the bunker. Amnesia: The Bunker will come to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms when it launches in 2023. For more on the latest projects in the Amnesia franchise, Shacknews has you covered.