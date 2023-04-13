Amnesia: The Bunker gets delayed one week for extra polish Moving back one week, Amnesia: The Bunker is still on course to launch in May 2023.

Frictional Games is going highly ambitious with its latest horror entry, Amnesia: The Bunker, but it looks like the game is going to need just a bit of extra time to get to where the studio wants it to be. A delay has been announced for Amnesia: The Bunker, albeit a short one. The game is being pushed back an extra week to give the team a little extra time to polish it up ahead of launch, but it will still arrive in May 2023.

Frictional Games announced the latest delay on Amnesia: The Bunker via a statement on the studio’s Twitter on April 13, 2023. According to the team, the extra delay is meant to provide the team time to do some final polish on The Bunker.

“We appreciate your patience and hope you are looking forward to playing Amnesia: The Bunker,” the statement reads. “It will be worth the wait! Amnesia: The Bunker will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, PlayStation, and Xbox on May 23, 2023.”

Frictional Games announced that Amnesia: The Bunker will be delayed to May 23 to give the studio a little extra time to polish up the game.

Source: Frictional Games

First unveiled in December 2022, Amnesia: The Bunker takes the franchise in a new and interesting direction. This game will be semi-randomized. The location of items, equipment, and threats will be different on each playthrough, leaving players to figure out how to fight their fears and move forward on the fly. It was originally supposed to come out on May 16, 2023, as shared in a February reveal. However, the one week delay doesn’t feel terribly substantial.

With the new May 23 release date set, stay tuned for more details leading up to Frictional Games’ latest horror pursuit. We’ll have more updates on Amnesia: The Bunker as they become available.