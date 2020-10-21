Watch Amnesia: Rebirth's intro & opening gameplay Amnesia: Rebirth is out now. Want to get a feel for the fearful journey that awaits? Check out a mostly spoiler-free look at the story's beginning and the opening gameplay that follows.

Amnesia: Rebirth is an absolutely terrifying trip. It’s a rollercoaster of investigation and dread with increasingly high stakes on the line throughout its journey. The game has launched and is out now, but if you weren’t sure about what to expect, we have you covered. Recently, we launched a video showing off Amnesia: Rebirth’s intro and a portion of the opening gameplay of the game.

Frictional Games has pulled off a masterful return to form with Amnesia: Rebirth. The game begins a little slowly, but builds itself up and then launches into a relentless rollercoaster of supernatural interaction and dread as players guide Tasi Trianon through a gauntlet of threats to survive and find her friends and family. With quality storytelling, puzzle-solving, and fear throughout, Amnesia: Rebirth more than earned its high marks by the time we finished our Shacknews review of it. Now you can see just how that journey begins. In the following video, we took a dive into the intro and a portion of the gameplay that kicks off Amnesia: Rebirth’s journey.

As we wrote in the review, Amnesia: Rebirth is a journey that should truly be experienced for yourself. Thankfully, the video above doesn’t really spoil any of the major mysteries and reveals that you’ll discover throughout the game. The beginning segment contains a healthy dose of exploration, investigation, demonstration of the game’s mechanics, and a less healthy dose of terrifying suspense by the time it wraps up. If you want to see what you’re in for but don’t want anything given away, it makes for a good look at Amnesia: Rebirth’s general beats.

Amnesia: Rebirth is now available on PS4 and PC via Steam. Want more videos? Be sure to follow us on Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube for our latest video reviews, interviews, and other features on the latest games, toys, and more.