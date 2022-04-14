Amnesia: Rebirth is part of Epic Games Store's free games next week One of the best modern horror games out there is going to be free to claim and keep on Epic Games Store next week.

As another week passes, so too do the free games at Epic Games Store cycle out and new ones come in. Epic has had some very good ones passing through its Free Games section recently and it looks like another banger is on the way. Frictional Games’ atmospheric 2020 horror masterpiece Amnesia: Rebirth is one of the two games coming EGS’s Free Games next week.

Epic Games revealed Amnesia: Rebirth in its next set of free games on the Epic Games Store fairly recently. Amnesia: Rebirth will come in alongside slightly more chipper title Riverbond and be available to claim and keep on PC starting on April 21. If players grab the game before April 28, they’ll be able to keep, download, and play at their leisure. Meanwhile, players have just a little bit of time to claim the currently offered XCOM 2, which is available in the Epic Games Store Free Games section from now until April 21 when Amnesia: Rebirth and Riverbond officially replace it.

A number of amazing elements including puzzle-solving, creatures, sound design, and more made Amnesia: Rebirth stand out as the best horror title of 2020.

Amnesia: Rebirth is another solid inclusion in Epic Games’ Free Games program. The title was an incredible first-person adventure through the depths of insanity as players take on the role of Tasi Trianon, who must navigate a system of subterranean caves to discover the whereabouts her companions after a mysterious plane crash. Amnesia: Rebirth was quite an incredible horror experience, earning a high score in our review and eventually winning the Shacknews Award for Best Horror Game of 2020. It’s only been made better by additional free content like Adventure Mode, which allows you to lighten up areas and explore the game without threats.

Amnesia: Rebirth is a game that any horror fan should have in their library and, if you don’t have it yet, you’ll be able to add it for free next week. Grab it when it becomes available in the EGS Free Games section on April 21.