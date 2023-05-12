Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Amnesia: The Bunker delayed to June, free demo coming this month

Frictional Games ran into certification issues that will force Amnesia: The Bunker to miss its May release date, but a demo is still coming this month to give players a taste.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Frictional Games
1

Frictional Games is just about ready to show its fans the next chapter of its horror designs with Amnesia: The Bunker, or at least it was supposed to this month. However, late complications have caused one more release date delay for The Bunker, pushing it out of its May launch and into the early weeks of June 2023. Fortunately, for those who want to give The Bunker a try and see what it’s like, there’s still a free demo coming to Steam this month.

Frictional Games announced the delay of Amnesia: The Bunker via the studio’s Twitter on May 12, 2023. According to the announcement, Amnesia: The Bunker will now be coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 6, 2023. Luckily for PC players, there's still a free demo coming to Steam on May 22 that will allow them to see what's in store in the game.

Frictional Games announcement of the delay of Amnesia: The Bunker to June 2023
Frictional Games announced that Amnesia: The Bunker will be delayed back to June 6 to sort out certification issues.
Source: Frictional Games

The reason cited for the delay was certification issues, as laid out by the devs:

It’s a bit of a shame, but it’s also not an enormous delay for The Bunker. The game saw another small delay last month to give it an extra week of polish, but it’s worth noting that Amnesia: The Bunker is quite a different direction for Frictional. While horror, suspense, and puzzle elements are still in play, The Bunker is also built like a roguelike game, where items, the monster encounters, and even the layout of the bunker’s puzzles and progress are randomized. You never know what you’re going to get in a playthrough.

With it shaping up to be a very interesting new chapter for the Amnesia franchise, we’ll look forward to seeing The Bunker launch in June 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola