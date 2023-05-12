Amnesia: The Bunker delayed to June, free demo coming this month Frictional Games ran into certification issues that will force Amnesia: The Bunker to miss its May release date, but a demo is still coming this month to give players a taste.

Frictional Games is just about ready to show its fans the next chapter of its horror designs with Amnesia: The Bunker, or at least it was supposed to this month. However, late complications have caused one more release date delay for The Bunker, pushing it out of its May launch and into the early weeks of June 2023. Fortunately, for those who want to give The Bunker a try and see what it’s like, there’s still a free demo coming to Steam this month.

Frictional Games announced the delay of Amnesia: The Bunker via the studio’s Twitter on May 12, 2023. According to the announcement, Amnesia: The Bunker will now be coming out on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on June 6, 2023. Luckily for PC players, there's still a free demo coming to Steam on May 22 that will allow them to see what's in store in the game.

Frictional Games announced that Amnesia: The Bunker will be delayed back to June 6 to sort out certification issues.

Source: Frictional Games

The reason cited for the delay was certification issues, as laid out by the devs:

The release of Amnesia: The Bunker has been delayed by two weeks due to unforeseen certification issues. This decision is crucial to ensure we do not ship the game with these issue.



The extra time will allow us to rectify the problem and ensure the best possible gameplay experience upon release. We thank you for your understanding and patiences.

It’s a bit of a shame, but it’s also not an enormous delay for The Bunker. The game saw another small delay last month to give it an extra week of polish, but it’s worth noting that Amnesia: The Bunker is quite a different direction for Frictional. While horror, suspense, and puzzle elements are still in play, The Bunker is also built like a roguelike game, where items, the monster encounters, and even the layout of the bunker’s puzzles and progress are randomized. You never know what you’re going to get in a playthrough.

With it shaping up to be a very interesting new chapter for the Amnesia franchise, we’ll look forward to seeing The Bunker launch in June 2023. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage here at Shacknews.