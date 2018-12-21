New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

All Stories Tagged: Adult Swim Games

Headlander Review: Heads or Tails?

Two of the most unique indie studios, Adult Swim Games and Double Fine, have come together to develop a game where you play a disembodied head that connects to robot bodies in an attempt to save the world. Dive head first into our review!

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola