Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time revealed by Adult Swim Games
That rat bastard Aku is at it again, and Jack is on the case. Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time launches this summer.
Hoping to score a physical copy of Death's Gambit? PlayStation 4 users are in luck, because White Rabbit's popular Metroidvania-styled release is soon to hit retail store shelves.
How does Videocult's survival platformer fare on the Nintendo Switch? Here is our review.
The premium Discord service is adding a batch of indie games from the Adult Swim Games label.
You've never seen a crazier game of pool before.
Is it the greatest game since Roy or is it time to say goodbye, moon-men?
Shacknews went to this year's Game Developers Conference and went balls-to-the-wall with Pool Panic, from developer Rekim and Adult Swim Games.
Videocult looks to be toying with the idea of bringing Rain World to the Nintendo Switch.
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove promises to offer classic console gaming along with new features. Check out the first gameplay video here!
Two of the most unique indie studios, Adult Swim Games and Double Fine, have come together to develop a game where you play a disembodied head that connects to robot bodies in an attempt to save the world. Dive head first into our review!