EA acquires Golf Clash dev Playdemic for $1.4 billion
EA will pick up Playdemic from rivals Warner Bros. Games for more than a billion dollars.
Rocket League is heading to the Epic Games Store following the Psyonix acquisition by the Unreal team.
Shareholders of GameStop are in for some pain today as the stock crashes over 20% on the news of no buyout of the struggling video game retailer.
THQ Nordic continues its buying spree of developers with today's acquisition of Bugbear Entertainment.
The developer of Wasteland 2 joins Microsoft Studios and bolsters the Xbox team with some serious RPG cred.
Mr. Softy officially put a ring on it and now Obsidian Entertainment has all the moneyhats. Xbox gains another competent developer for their growing stable.
Surely, this will usher in the era of Linux desktops.
The Redmond giant continues to expand its online portfolio.
News broke this evening that Apple has acquired the Mixed Reality HMD startup.
The deal is for $85 million in cash and should be completed in August.