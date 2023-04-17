Sega to acquire Angry Birds dev Rovio Entertainment in 706 million Euro deal
Following rumors of a deal closing last week, Sega Sammy has officially announced it will be acquiring Rovio to the tune of around 706 million Euros.
Big news in video game industry acquisitions this morning as Sega is officially set to close a deal with Angry Birds and further mobile game developer Rovio, with Sega acquiring the dev for around 706 million Euros. The deal came to light late last week and seemed on the verge of a close, but this week brought the official announcement from Sega itself. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q2 of Sega’s 2023/2024 fiscal year.
Sega made the announcement of its closing on a deal with Rovio via a press release on the Sega Sammy investor relations website on April 17, 2023. The deal is said to come out to a final total of 706 million Euros, or around $773,239,440 USD:
Teased last week, Sega has been preparing the deal with Rovio for some time, even if the final total came out lower than rumors previously suggested. The purpose of the acquisition is to both grow Sega’s mobile game market and grow brand awareness of IPs now shared between the two entities, as Sega shared in its purposes below:
With the deal closing, it looks like Sega Sammy is officially bringing one of the biggest mobile game developers in the world into its fold with Rovio. Stay tuned as we await the final closure of this deal and its consequences in future updates.
And interesting graph: the revenue and expenses of a successful mobile company: https://i.redd.it/igc1y3ak7gua1.jpg
A huge chunk of "other" is probably User Acquisition Costs. On mobile you have a huge expense pull paying money to pull in users. In some crowded genres it cost be $6 or more PER USER to acquire them. Which means you have to have a REALLY good LTV (lifetime value) per user to make money overall.
That being said it is Angry Birds so their viral acquisition is likely also really good.
The first game is still available. Renamed, but available.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/reds-first-flight/id1596736236
