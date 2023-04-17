Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sega to acquire Angry Birds dev Rovio Entertainment in 706 million Euro deal

Following rumors of a deal closing last week, Sega Sammy has officially announced it will be acquiring Rovio to the tune of around 706 million Euros.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
16

Big news in video game industry acquisitions this morning as Sega is officially set to close a deal with Angry Birds and further mobile game developer Rovio, with Sega acquiring the dev for around 706 million Euros. The deal came to light late last week and seemed on the verge of a close, but this week brought the official announcement from Sega itself. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q2 of Sega’s 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Sega made the announcement of its closing on a deal with Rovio via a press release on the Sega Sammy investor relations website on April 17, 2023. The deal is said to come out to a final total of 706 million Euros, or around $773,239,440 USD:

The Purpose of Sega's acquisition of Rovio Entertainment
The contents of the Purpose of the Acquisition in Sega's announcement of its Rovio deal suggest the company would like to invest in and grow its mobile gaming market.
Source: Sega

Teased last week, Sega has been preparing the deal with Rovio for some time, even if the final total came out lower than rumors previously suggested. The purpose of the acquisition is to both grow Sega’s mobile game market and grow brand awareness of IPs now shared between the two entities, as Sega shared in its purposes below:

With the deal closing, it looks like Sega Sammy is officially bringing one of the biggest mobile game developers in the world into its fold with Rovio. Stay tuned as we await the final closure of this deal and its consequences in future updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    April 17, 2023 7:15 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Sega to acquire Angry Birds dev Rovio Entertainment in 706 million Euro deal

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 17, 2023 5:17 AM

      Sega officially buying Rovio (Angry Birds) for $775M

      https://www.theverge.com/2023/4/17/23686155/sega-sammy-acquires-rovio-angry-birds-developer-mobile-games

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 5:25 AM

        I hope this means we can finally get the Angry Birds / Flicky Island cross over that we've all been waiting for. Should be the perfect surprise for kids in the Sonic 3 movie.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 5:27 AM

        And interesting graph: the revenue and expenses of a successful mobile company: https://i.redd.it/igc1y3ak7gua1.jpg

        • Goncyn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 5:33 AM

          "other" is carrying a lot of water there, would be interested in more detail!

          • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 17, 2023 6:08 AM

            C-level bonuses probably. lol

          • pc]m[rxn
            reply
            April 17, 2023 6:52 AM

            An annual net profit of 7% is pretty good!

            Putting all of their money into a money market fund would only get 4.54%.

            So that's a realized profit of 2.46% to be an owner.

            Not sure where my sarcasm begins or ends here. Happy Monday.

          • knytehawkk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 17, 2023 7:19 AM

            A huge chunk of "other" is probably User Acquisition Costs. On mobile you have a huge expense pull paying money to pull in users. In some crowded genres it cost be $6 or more PER USER to acquire them. Which means you have to have a REALLY good LTV (lifetime value) per user to make money overall.

            That being said it is Angry Birds so their viral acquisition is likely also really good.

        • theghostofsmdever legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 17, 2023 6:12 AM

          People are really spending $247 million dollars a year in game purchases for Angry Birds in 2022???

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 6:05 AM

        Better get an Angry Hedgehog game out of this featuring the original movie Sonic.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 17, 2023 6:12 AM

        Why? That game is dead

        • theghostofsmdever legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 17, 2023 6:16 AM

          According to that financial report Masem posted it bought in $224 million in game purchases in 2022 which seems wild.

          • pulsedrive legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 17, 2023 6:21 AM

            See this is an article I would like to see, "Who pays in app in Angry Birds in 2023?"

          • Halen legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 17, 2023 1:57 PM

            The company only nets about $24 million a year--which is nothing to sneeze at, I'm just not sure it's worth almost a billion dollar purchase when I'd bet that 20 million their revenue continuing to trail off over the next few years.

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 6:20 AM

          Only a few months ago they had to kill / hide the "buy once" version of the original game as it was drawing too many played from the MTX version

        • redfive moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 6:37 AM

          Read the article and it will answer your question

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 6:15 AM

        Maybe they'll finally bring it to Android

      • pullmyfinger legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 17, 2023 9:17 AM

        these games are trash now. you can't even get the "basic" game on iOS w/o ads anymore (at least when I searched around for it).

      • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 17, 2023 10:08 AM

        Sega really has their finger on the pulse of gaming

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 10:13 AM

          Sega needs to continue to exist solely for the Yakuza game series IMO. I need them.

          • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 17, 2023 10:15 AM

            There is like 54623 yakuza games. Even if you played them on a loop you would probably have enough games to keep you busy for a lifetime.

            • Hoax legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 17, 2023 10:17 AM

              23 including spinoff/remakes. Just looked it up. Jebus chroist...

        • r_picmip 5 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 17, 2023 11:00 AM

          Well Sega does what Nintendon't.

          • Dr_Cube legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 17, 2023 11:03 AM

            Come to think of it has Nintendo ever made an acquisition?

            • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 17, 2023 11:08 AM

              They've absorbed a handful of studios that have always made games for them over the years, but it's a rare occurrence.

              They did buy Retro, and I'd actually thought they fully bought Rare back in the day, but that wasn't the case and is actually why MS was able to buy them at the time.

            • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              April 17, 2023 1:14 PM

              Yes. Retro and Rare would be classic examples.

