Sega to acquire Angry Birds dev Rovio Entertainment in 706 million Euro deal Following rumors of a deal closing last week, Sega Sammy has officially announced it will be acquiring Rovio to the tune of around 706 million Euros.

Big news in video game industry acquisitions this morning as Sega is officially set to close a deal with Angry Birds and further mobile game developer Rovio, with Sega acquiring the dev for around 706 million Euros. The deal came to light late last week and seemed on the verge of a close, but this week brought the official announcement from Sega itself. The deal is expected to close sometime in Q2 of Sega’s 2023/2024 fiscal year.

Sega made the announcement of its closing on a deal with Rovio via a press release on the Sega Sammy investor relations website on April 17, 2023. The deal is said to come out to a final total of 706 million Euros, or around $773,239,440 USD:

Through the Tender Offer, SEGA aims to acquire the entirety of Rovio’s outstanding shares and options at EUR 9.25 per share and EUR 1.48 per option, or EUR 706 million in total (approximately ¥103,680 million converted at EUR1 = ¥146.9 (FX rate as of April 14, 2023). The same FX rate is applied hereinafter). The Acquisition is a friendly takeover, as Rovio’s board of directors has agreed to, and has expressed support towards the Tender Offer.

The contents of the Purpose of the Acquisition in Sega's announcement of its Rovio deal suggest the company would like to invest in and grow its mobile gaming market.

Teased last week, Sega has been preparing the deal with Rovio for some time, even if the final total came out lower than rumors previously suggested. The purpose of the acquisition is to both grow Sega’s mobile game market and grow brand awareness of IPs now shared between the two entities, as Sega shared in its purposes below:

Utilization of Rovio’s distinctive know-how in live service mobile game operation, to bring SEGA’s current and new titles to the global mobile gaming market, where there is large potential, and many users can be accessed



Rapid expansion of both companies’ fanbase by sharing know-how regarding multi-media expansion of global characters

With the deal closing, it looks like Sega Sammy is officially bringing one of the biggest mobile game developers in the world into its fold with Rovio. Stay tuned as we await the final closure of this deal and its consequences in future updates.