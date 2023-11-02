New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires deep learning company iSIZE

iSIZE builds 'AI-powered solutions to deliver bitrate savings and quality improvements for the media and entertainment industry.'
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
1

It’s been a massive year for acquisitions in the video game and technology industries, and that isn’t slowing down as 2023 comes to an end. It’s also been quite the year for AI as the biggest players race to conquer the latest tech craze. The company behind PlayStation is looking to bolster its own efforts with a new acquisition. Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired iSIZE, a tech company that specializes in deep learning technology.

Sony announced its acquisition of iSIZE in a post on the corporation’s website. iSIZE is a London-based tech company founded in 2016 that specializes in AI, specifically deep learning. Sony specifically praises the company for creating an “AI-based perceptual preprocessing solution that allows conventional, third-party encoders to produce higher quality video at a significantly lower bitrate.”

The PlayStation symbols logo.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s unknown how much Sony paid to acquire iSIZE. Sony didn’t state how it plans to use iSIZE’s technology in its own products and services, but many have speculated that it could be used for cloud gaming on PlayStation. It’s just the latest acquisition in what has been a year full of them. Just this week, Atari acquired Digital Eclipse in a $20 million deal. To keep up with the latest business news in the video game industry, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola