Sony Interactive Entertainment acquires deep learning company iSIZE iSIZE builds 'AI-powered solutions to deliver bitrate savings and quality improvements for the media and entertainment industry.'

It’s been a massive year for acquisitions in the video game and technology industries, and that isn’t slowing down as 2023 comes to an end. It’s also been quite the year for AI as the biggest players race to conquer the latest tech craze. The company behind PlayStation is looking to bolster its own efforts with a new acquisition. Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired iSIZE, a tech company that specializes in deep learning technology.

Sony announced its acquisition of iSIZE in a post on the corporation’s website. iSIZE is a London-based tech company founded in 2016 that specializes in AI, specifically deep learning. Sony specifically praises the company for creating an “AI-based perceptual preprocessing solution that allows conventional, third-party encoders to produce higher quality video at a significantly lower bitrate.”



Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

We are thrilled to announce that Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (“SIE”) has entered into an agreement to acquire iSIZE, a UK-based company specializing in deep learning for video delivery. iSIZE builds AI-powered solutions to deliver bitrate savings and quality improvements for the media and entertainment industry. The acquisition provides SIE with significant expertise in applying machine learning to video processing, which will benefit a range of our R&D efforts as well as our video and streaming services.

It’s unknown how much Sony paid to acquire iSIZE. Sony didn’t state how it plans to use iSIZE’s technology in its own products and services, but many have speculated that it could be used for cloud gaming on PlayStation. It’s just the latest acquisition in what has been a year full of them. Just this week, Atari acquired Digital Eclipse in a $20 million deal. To keep up with the latest business news in the video game industry, stick with Shacknews.