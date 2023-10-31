New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Atari to acquire Digital Eclipse in $20 million deal

Digital Eclipse has been behind development of several retro gaming collections, including Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration.
TJ Denzer
1

It seems that the budding partnership between Atari and Digital Eclipse is getting far closer in the near future. Atari announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Digital Eclipse for a total sum of $6.5 million USD. There is no specific timeline on the deal other than that it should be completed within the days ahead.

Digital Eclipse shared the details of its deal with Atari in a press release posted this week. The $6.5 million is said to be paid up front in a breakdown of $4.0 million in cash and $2.5 million in Atari ordinary shares. The deal also stipulates a payout of up to $13.5 million for Digital Eclipse based on performance over the next ten years. Atari CEO Wade Rosen was thrilled to be able to bring Digital Eclipse under the Atari umbrella.

Atari 50's main key art
Atari and Digital Eclipse worked closely on the launch of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration prior to Atari's acquisition.
Source: Atari

Digital Eclipse has made a name for itself off of making quality remastered collections of games. Its back catalogue includes the likes of the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, the TMNT Cowabunga Collection, and, perhaps most relevant, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration. It was a fruitful collaboration that Digital Eclipse was happy to talk to us at length about in interviews.

With this agreement now in motion, it seems Atari is out to lock down one of the best remaster studios in the gaming space. As we await further details, Stay tuned for updates on the Digital Eclipse deal and its closing.

