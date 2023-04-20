Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Firewalk Studios from ProbablyMonsters Firewalk Studios will work alongside teams like Bungie and Haven Interactive on live service experiences for PlayStation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that it has entered into an agreement with ProbablyMonsters Inc. to acquire Firewalk Studios. In the announcement, it’s noted that Firewalk Studios will “collaborate alongside world-class development teams, including Bungie and Haven Interactive Studios, to define a new generation of live service experiences for PlayStation gamers.”

The terms of the transaction including acquisition cost haven’t been disclosed due to contractual commitments, as noted in the official press release.

“Firewalk Studios is led by a world-class team that is highly experienced and deeply passionate about creating exceptional multiplayer games that foster memorable shared experiences,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I’m confident the studio’s upcoming project will be a robust addition to PlayStation Studios’ portfolio, and its live service and technology expertise will be instrumental in helping grow PlayStation’s reach.”

Today’s news comes two years after PlayStation and Firewalk Studios initially announced a partnership in 2021 to develop a new AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation. That game appears to still be in development as it’s mentioned in today’s announcement of Sony acquiring Firewalk Studios, with the announcement describing Firewalk Studios as “a studio of industry-leading creatives developing an original AAA multiplayer game for PlayStation 5 and PC.”

Further information about Firewalk Studios is provided in the press release including it being based in Bellevue, Washington and how it was formed in 2018 as part of independent AAA game company, ProbablyMonsters, founded by Harold Ryan who previously held the title of CEO, President, and Chairman at Bungie.

Firewalk Studios’ team has similar ties to Bungie with industry veterans on board like Tony Hsu (former GM and SVP of Destiny at Activision), and Ryan Ellise (former Creative Director at Bungie). Over 150 employees are employed at Firewalk Studios, with the day-to-day operations post-acquisition to be handled by the studio’s management team in collaboration with PlayStation Studios External Development team.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with ProbablyMonsters and Firewalk for several years and our teams share the same ambition to create meaningful experiences for gamers. Firewalk’s innovative approach to connected storytelling and its commitment to high-quality gameplay continues to exceed our expectations. I think fans will be very pleased when they see what Firewalk has in store for them," noted Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

It'll be interesting to see moving forward what the AAA multiplayer game Firewalk Studio is developing will reveal itself to be.