PlayStation and Firewalk Studios partner for new multiplayer game The new multiplayer game from Firewalk Studios will be published by Sony exclusively to PlayStation.

Sony has built the reputation of PlayStation as being the exclusive home of some of gaming’s greatest experiences. Though PlayStation has a killer’s row of first-party titles, there’s not much present in the multiplayer department. Sony is looking to change that, as the company has announced a partnership with Firewalk Studio to develop a new multiplayer game for PlayStation consoles.

Firewalk Studios made the announcement in a post made to the PlayStation Blog. The team’s current project, a AAA multiplayer game, is now being developed in association with Sony, who will publish the game. This multiplayer game will be released exclusively on PlayStation platforms. Firewalk Studios didn’t provide any other details on the project.

“For our team, the opportunity to create new worlds and inspire more amazing moments for players around the world is the fire and ambition that keeps us going. The PlayStation team has a deep love and respect for the medium of games, and some of the best expertise and capabilities in the world to help make big ambitions a reality.”

Firewalk Studios is a subsidiary of ProbablyMONSTERS, which also operates a couple of other studios. Though Firewalk Studios is an incredibly young studio (founded in 2018), the experience and talent is certainly there. In addition to former developers from the Destiny team, Firewalk Studios also includes developers that worked on Apex Legends and the Mass Effect series.

Firewalk Studios has been working on the project for a while now, sharing that the team played together on a daily basis throughout the earlier days of the ongoing pandemic. It’s still unclear exactly what kind of multiplayer game the project will be, but that news will likely come at a future PlayStation event.