Evening Reading - January 23, 2025

Kit & Krysta Podcast Episode 154

Another great episode from the former Nintendo Minute hosts.

Meanwhile in the FGC...

YALL AINT EVER MET HARADA AT TARGET THO pic.twitter.com/VqqJ3qwII8 — PhantomX 🔜 Frosty❄️ going 0-2 (@ATXPhantomX) January 23, 2025

Harada spotted at Target!

ILL PAY YOU BACK SHADOW WIZARD MONEY GANG I SWEAR pic.twitter.com/wbqMX8qXs4 — SonicFox @ Magfest (@SonicFox) January 23, 2025

Hopefully SonicFox got out of that sticky situation.

Nirvana in a parallel universe...

Nirvana was never the same for me after Charles Barkley left. pic.twitter.com/h0dnyXsFEY — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 23, 2025

I wonder if Nirvana would still be around if Charles Barkley never quit the band.

Moss being played in the real-life library that inspired the game

It's pretty neat to see how true the devs were to the inspiration for the in-game environment.

When I hear music, it makes me dance!

BLACKPINK’s Rosé singing to Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” in a new Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/qGwlhBZe6M — Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) January 22, 2025

Rose from BLACKPINK rocking out to Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up."

KENDRICK LAMAR

SZA



SUPER BOWL HALF TIME SHOW 🏈



🚨FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/gjpizURRPG — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 23, 2025

Who knew Cam Newton had joined the Brotherhood of Nod?

cam newton on first take today looks like a general from a command & conquer cut screen pic.twitter.com/sMJBBg7WRZ — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 23, 2025

Your Tiberium supplies are running low, by the way.

Good Samaritan skier saves a snowboarder's life

This dude was skiing and happened to pass a snowboarder who was completely buried underneath the snow. He would have potentially died if this guy hadn’t noticed him. pic.twitter.com/R43Np3CLG4 — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 22, 2025

That snowboarder is lucky to be alive.

Animals x Music

This dog is a better guitar player than me.

When a cat plays better than you...😂 pic.twitter.com/9IL0V6Q64R — Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) January 22, 2025

Cool cat.

just two dudes in 2003 not realizing they just made one of the best songs ever pic.twitter.com/2BQSKq9u98 — Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) January 22, 2025

The band had no idea that they had stuck gold with this song.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

