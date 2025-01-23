Evening Reading - January 23, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Assassin's Creed Shadows offers the best of two signature playstyles
- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero review: A pirate's unlife for me
- Razer Monitor Stand Chroma review: Unexpected portability
- SYNDUALITY Echo of Ada Review: The mecha extraction datingsim
- Ninja Gaiden 4 announced by Team Ninja and Platinum Games
- Doom: The Dark Ages rips into May 2025 release date
- Electronic Arts (EA) lowers FY25 revenue guidance on poor game sales performance
- South of Midnight gets April 2025 release date
- Mika and the Witch's Mountain review: Delivering a cute witchy adventure
- Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad leaving role after 12 years
Kit & Krysta Podcast Episode 154
Another great episode from the former Nintendo Minute hosts.
Meanwhile in the FGC...
YALL AINT EVER MET HARADA AT TARGET THO pic.twitter.com/VqqJ3qwII8— PhantomX 🔜 Frosty❄️ going 0-2 (@ATXPhantomX) January 23, 2025
Harada spotted at Target!
ILL PAY YOU BACK SHADOW WIZARD MONEY GANG I SWEAR pic.twitter.com/wbqMX8qXs4— SonicFox @ Magfest (@SonicFox) January 23, 2025
Hopefully SonicFox got out of that sticky situation.
Nirvana in a parallel universe...
Nirvana was never the same for me after Charles Barkley left. pic.twitter.com/h0dnyXsFEY— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 23, 2025
I wonder if Nirvana would still be around if Charles Barkley never quit the band.
Moss being played in the real-life library that inspired the game
Decided to try playing Moss in the real-life library that helped inspired it. The transition is amazing~🐭❤️#Quest3 #VR #MetaQuest #MossVR pic.twitter.com/vGUcw6ANy3— Polyarc - Moss (@PolyarcGames) January 23, 2025
It's pretty neat to see how true the devs were to the inspiration for the in-game environment.
When I hear music, it makes me dance!
BLACKPINK’s Rosé singing to Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” in a new Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/qGwlhBZe6M— Kendrick Lamar Updates (@KendrickChart) January 22, 2025
Rose from BLACKPINK rocking out to Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up."
KENDRICK LAMAR— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) January 23, 2025
SZA
SUPER BOWL HALF TIME SHOW 🏈
🚨FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/gjpizURRPG
Who knew Cam Newton had joined the Brotherhood of Nod?
cam newton on first take today looks like a general from a command & conquer cut screen pic.twitter.com/sMJBBg7WRZ— Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 23, 2025
Your Tiberium supplies are running low, by the way.
Good Samaritan skier saves a snowboarder's life
This dude was skiing and happened to pass a snowboarder who was completely buried underneath the snow. He would have potentially died if this guy hadn’t noticed him. pic.twitter.com/R43Np3CLG4— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 22, 2025
That snowboarder is lucky to be alive.
Animals x Music
January 23, 2025
This dog is a better guitar player than me.
When a cat plays better than you...😂 pic.twitter.com/9IL0V6Q64R— Posts Of Cats (@PostsOfCats) January 22, 2025
Cool cat.
just two dudes in 2003 not realizing they just made one of the best songs ever pic.twitter.com/2BQSKq9u98— Nostalgia (@NostalgiaFolder) January 22, 2025
The band had no idea that they had stuck gold with this song.
