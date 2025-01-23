New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 23, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Kit & Krysta Podcast Episode 154

Another great episode from the former Nintendo Minute hosts.

Meanwhile in the FGC...

Harada spotted at Target!

Hopefully SonicFox got out of that sticky situation.

Nirvana in a parallel universe...

I wonder if Nirvana would still be around if Charles Barkley never quit the band.

Moss being played in the real-life library that inspired the game

It's pretty neat to see how true the devs were to the inspiration for the in-game environment.

When I hear music, it makes me dance!

Rose from BLACKPINK rocking out to Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up."

Who knew Cam Newton had joined the Brotherhood of Nod?

Your Tiberium supplies are running low, by the way.

Good Samaritan skier saves a snowboarder's life

That snowboarder is lucky to be alive.

Animals x Music

This dog is a better guitar player than me.

Cool cat.

The band had no idea that they had stuck gold with this song.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 23, 2025. Please check out our game Bubbletron to support our broader efforts here at Shacknews.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola