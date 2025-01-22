Mika and the Witch's Mountain review: Delivering a cute witchy adventure

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is the latest cozy game from independent developer Chibig that has players delivering packages across a quaint island. The simple and approachable broom flying makes for some great platforming, but the palms might get a bit sweaty in the time trial sections. Though my experience was hampered by several crashes and repetitive fetch quests, it was nonetheless a worthwhile, albeit short, adventure that has some strong Kiki’s Delivery Service vibes flowing through its veins.

Get swept up in your tasks



Source: Chibig

In Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, you fill the pointed hat of Mika, a fledgling witch embarking on a fantasy adventure to study under the mysterious witch Oligari. This schooling takes place atop a great mountain in the middle of a picturesque island. However, Miss Oligari proves to be less of a Professor McGonagall and more of a Professor Snape as she pushes Mika from the top of the mountain to test her broom flying capabilities.

Having overestimated her own flying skills, Mika crashlands on the outskirts of town and needs to upgrade her broom in order to fly back to the top of the mountain to continue her lessons. It just so happens that the townsfolk are in desperate need of someone to deliver their packages. Perfect! Just what she needs to practice her broom flying and earn a bit of cash to afford those upgrades.

A bunch of hocus pocus



Source: Chibig

As you can tell by the setup, this quaint island has many quirky characters in urgent need of some package deliveries. Mika needs to be careful and develop those broom skills fast as some packages are fragile, others can’t get wet, and more still need to be delivered within a time limit.

As the island’s main delivery person, I didn’t find the relationships to be that deep, even though I was revisiting the same characters time and time again. However, there were a few friendships that I did enjoy, like the miner who wound up wanting to quit her job and work in the fresh air at a windmill. I got the sense that this island has a thriving community and I was just Mary Poppins on the wind, passing through, dipping ever so briefly into their lives.

It wasn’t just taking a package from one person to another, the game has some lost items dotted around the map that need to get to their recipient. There is a little wrinkle of a challenge here, as there’s no tag on the item, and you’ll need to deduce, based on a clue, who it belongs to. It was a cute way to mix up the delivery tasks.

Bippity boppity zoom



Source: Chibig

To aid Mika in her package delivery back and forth across the island, there are wind gusts and tunnels to give her a boost. The platforming and time limits weren’t too challenging, and even if I did fail, there weren’t really any harsh penalties. If a delivery got too damaged I could just reset my package to its starting point so I could try again. Unfortunately, I did experience quite a few crashes which seemed to happen just as I was about to complete one of the more involved or time intensive tasks.

Mika and the Witch’s Mountain also has a few collectibles to snatch up. I was set on collecting as many of the cute, little clay Napopo figures scattered around as I could find (As if you expected anything less from this collector goblin!). These could then be exchanged for new outfits and charms. But my favorite thing to collect was the fish.

Teach a witch to fish



Source: Chibig

A lot of cozy games have fishing in them these days, and Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is no exception. However, developer Chibig has a different take on fishing, a little more unique and wholesome. Mika has to pick up an empty fish bowl that can be found at various points throughout the map, fly into some water to fill the bowl, and then fly into the path of a swimming fish to scoop it up. Mika then delivers her live catch to a rather endearing retired sailor who has an aquarium set up to admire your collection. Even though it was such a small task, it was just so cute that I wished there were more than half a dozen to catch.

Don’t let the muggles get you down



Source: Chibig

I’ve played another game from this developer, Summer in Mara, and I can see the rich world-building the team is developing across all of its titles as characters from Chibig’s other games made guest appearances in this one. I’m not sure everyone will have the appetite for the fetch quest, back and forth nature of Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, but I found the map size to be appropriate to balance that out. While it may need a little more time brewing in the cauldron, Mika and the Witch’s Mountain was a fun ride and just goes to show that Chibig is one developer worth keeping an eye on.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is releasing on Steam on January 22, 2025.