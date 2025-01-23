Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad leaving role after 12 years Haddad will stay on for three months while Warner Bros. searches for his successor.

Warner Bros. has announced that David Haddad, who has served as the president of WB Games for the past 12 years, is leaving the company. He will officially depart in April after the company finds his successor.

Warner Bros. made the announcement internally today, as reported by Variety. Warner Bros. Games CEO JB Perrette spoke about the move in his statement.



Source: WB Games

David has thoughtfully and purposefully chosen a time when our release schedule is lighter which will help minimize disruption to our ongoing projects and strategic plans and allow this team to smoothly prepare for its next record-breaking title.

According to the report, WB leadership stated that there are no intentions to sell off its gaming division, denying rumors that had been circulating in recent years. This announcement comes after the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2023. The game was a critical and financial disappointment, with WB saying it fell short of expectations.