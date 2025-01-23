New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad leaving role after 12 years

Haddad will stay on for three months while Warner Bros. searches for his successor.
Donovan Erskine
Warner Bros. has announced that David Haddad, who has served as the president of WB Games for the past 12 years, is leaving the company. He will officially depart in April after the company finds his successor.

Warner Bros. made the announcement internally today, as reported by Variety. Warner Bros. Games CEO JB Perrette spoke about the move in his statement.

The members of the Suicide Squad with their backs to the camera.

Source: WB Games

David has thoughtfully and purposefully chosen a time when our release schedule is lighter which will help minimize disruption to our ongoing projects and strategic plans and allow this team to smoothly prepare for its next record-breaking title.

According to the report, WB leadership stated that there are no intentions to sell off its gaming division, denying rumors that had been circulating in recent years. This announcement comes after the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2023. The game was a critical and financial disappointment, with WB saying it fell short of expectations.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day.

