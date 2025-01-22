Razer Monitor Stand Chroma review: Unexpected portability

Razer has gradually been expanding from home personal computer use to filling up the average user's home office. The company has expanded into a greater number of peripherals over the years and its latest product helps make PC usage slightly more convenient. The Razer Monitor Stand Chroma is meant to expand the average PC user's home space while giving it a little extra visual flair. While it's certainly capable of that, it does appear to be aimed at people with somewhat newer PC setups. Fortunately, it turns out that it's more versatile than it appears to be at first glance.

The Razer Monitor Stand Chroma is an aluminum stand that stretches across 19.7 inches. Meant to hold most standard monitors, it can hold up to 44 pounds and also has rubber pads along the bottom that can keep it sturdy. The black finish on the aluminum means it can visually complement many workstations. As a simple way to hold monitors, this is well-built and functional, and it can also function as an organizer, offering enough space underneath to hold a keyboard or other stationery.



Source: Razer

Given the Monitor Stand Chroma's price tag, which we'll touch on later, users will likely want to use it for more than just organizing their stuff. The main standout feature of this item is the four additional ports that it offers the average PC. It adds two more USB 3.2 Type A connectors along with a USB 3.2 Type C connector. Their convenient placement is what appealed to me, in particular, since I often hate reaching toward the back of my machine to plug anything in. There's also an RGB button, because this being a Razer product, it supports the company's Chroma RGB lighting technology. The button can be used for switching between patterns, but the easiest way to set RGB to a user's liking is through the Razer Synapse app. Navigating Razer's software is usually a hassle, but I didn't find this to be too difficult, as the interface was fairly simple compared to other Razer products.

While this should be the point of the review where I talk about how well the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma worked on my machine, I regret to say that it didn't. For the stand's features to function, there's a passthrough connection required. An HDMI cord (not provided) needs to hook in through the monitor to the port on the back of the stand while a provided USB-C cable hooks in from the back of the stand to the PC. A few problems are presented here. First off, anybody using an alternate display method like a DVI or VGA cable won't be able to use this stand as intended. There is only support for HDMI. Then there's the problem that I ran into, which is that my PC doesn't have a USB-C port other than the one in front of my machine. While this can easily be brushed off as the experience of a single user and not the whole PC base at large, it is still a downside that's worth pointing out.



Source: Razer

So, was the rest of this review a waste of time? To my surprise, it wasn't. That's because I quickly found a different use for the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma and that's as a stand for my laptop.

With the PC test a bust, I took out my personal Razer Blade 15. It's an older 2019 model, but one that has an HDMI port and a USB-C connector. Following the same instructions as the PC setup, I connected the cords and was pleased to see that the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma's features worked perfectly on the laptop setup. While I wasn't able to get this thing set up as a supplement to my PC workstation, I was able to place it on a standing desk with my laptop sitting on top of it. From there, I set up the RGB Chroma pattern to my liking and enjoyed the convenience of the additional ports. I can't necessarily travel with this thing, but it's nice to know the option is there whenever a road trip is on the docket.

Most people will want to use the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma as a way to hold up their PC and, as that, it should do the job. However, in my experience, it works better as a supplement to my laptop, offering additional easy-to-reach ports. The setup was simple and I was able to get this working within minutes. It's a handy tool, but as is the case with most things Razer, it's a bit of a luxury item. It retails for $199.99 USD, which is far more than a standard monitor stand from a retailer like Staples or IKEA that sells for about a quarter of the price. Whether the higher price tag is worthwhile depends on how badly you want those extra ports, which I can at least say certainly feel like they're worth a few extra bucks. The average user's mileage, however, may vary and some of those setup limitations could be a deal-breaker for some. For a first outing, I can at least give Razer an "A" for effort, because unlike most monitor stands on the market, the Razer Monitor Stand Chroma certainly looks sleek.

This review is based on a review unit provided by the manufacturer. The Razer Monitor Stand Chroma is available today for $199.99 USD from the Razer website, RazerStore locations, and most partner retailers.