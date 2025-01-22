New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - January 22, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

First trailer for DROP

Looks better than I expected, but be warned: second half of this trailer shows off a lot.

Ever look at the Plasma Rifle like this?

I'll never unsee it.

Pokemon TCG art creating a full piece

This is dope. Love when they do this.

Gritty telling it like it is

Damn right!

Sonic 4 dated for 2027

When are we going to see my boy Silver?

The lore of Avowed and Pillars of Eternity

Definitely going to need this going into Avowed.

Blaziken and Torchic go biking

Still one of my favorite Starters!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Various cast members walking on a trail in the film "A Real Pain."

Source: Searchlight Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

