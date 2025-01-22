Evening Reading - January 22, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

First trailer for DROP

Looks better than I expected, but be warned: second half of this trailer shows off a lot.

Ever look at the Plasma Rifle like this?

Somebody told me the plasma rifle from Halo looks like a bird looking at its reflection and it actually pisses me off how right they are. pic.twitter.com/0NLFSqPZ59 — Cybershell (@Cybershell) January 20, 2025

I'll never unsee it.

Pokemon TCG art creating a full piece

I love when Pokémon tcg art is connected pic.twitter.com/SOOIWosCcq — Pokemon Gems (@PokemonGems) January 21, 2025

This is dope. Love when they do this.

Gritty telling it like it is

Damn right!

Sonic 4 dated for 2027

‘SONIC 4’ releases in theaters on March 19, 2027.



See which other movies just got new release dates: https://t.co/yE0mtSFHLj pic.twitter.com/qwatacxqeO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 21, 2025

When are we going to see my boy Silver?

The lore of Avowed and Pillars of Eternity

Definitely going to need this going into Avowed.

Blaziken and Torchic go biking

Still one of my favorite Starters!

