Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 delayed to April

Tape 1 is still on track for a February release date.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Don't Nod
1

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the next narrative game from the creators of Life is Strange, will be taking more time between episodes than originally planned. The release of Tape 2 has been delayed to four weeks to April 15.

Developer Don’t Nod announced the delay in a message to fans today. While Tape 2 of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage was originally slated for a March arrival, it’ll now come one month later. The studio says this will give them time to “refine the experience” by eliminating bugs and improving elements of the narrative.

The four protagonists of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage.

Source: Don't Nod

Fortunately, Tape 1, “Bloom,” will still be released on February 18. Tape 2, “Rage,” will be a free update for those who own the game upon its release. An FAQ has been shared to address questions about the game and share more insight into the decision to delay.

Bookmark Shacknews’ 2025 video game release dates calendar to keep up with everything coming out this year.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

