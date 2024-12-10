Evening Reading - December 10, 2024

Welcome, Shackers! We’re about a third of the way through December and, with it, just about to tie a ribbon on this year before the holidays. We hope you’re excited to see what we have in store for the Shacknews Awards and Year of the Games 2024, but for today, it’s time to bring another day of posting to a close. Here’s your latest Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

The absolute state of Marvel Rivals

"WAAH, JEFF IS SO BROKEN!"



The immortal Iron Fist: pic.twitter.com/XQFuoLViq7 — The Fighter (@FighterPosting) December 9, 2024

I hear Iron Fist, Jeff the Land Shark, and Cloak and Dagger are a problem. I wouldn’t know because I’m usually slicing and dicing with Magik.

Window washing art

An employee in Aksaray, Istanbul who turned window cleaning into art…



pic.twitter.com/dCpo4qVLoi — Tansu Yegen (@TansuYegen) December 10, 2024

Seems like one of those things where you come up with ways to make it interesting after doing it for a long enough time.

Happy Scotchtoberefest

There's no such thing as Scotchtoberfest. pic.twitter.com/yQBFAalOzv — 🎄 The Simpsons 🎅 (@Simpsons_tweets) December 10, 2024

I don’t care if it’s not a thing. I’m still celebrating just the way Rob Roy MacGregor would have wanted me to.

The Game Awards are getting close

Are you ready for some World Premieres?

Somewhat irresponsible reporting

Today, a non-gaming journalist linked the UnitedHealthcare CEO killer suspect to Among Us and blamed the game for his rhetoric. At least Innersloth is taking it well.

A banner worth abandoning immediately

Elon Musk is about as cool as General Custer.

Where your poured out ones for your homies go

Pray for your homie to get a Gallagher-like tarp for blocking the suds from their buds.

That's our Evening Reading for this fine December 10. Thank you for reading Shacknews.

I hope the bears wrestle safely, but I would absolutely pay to see that show if it and I were in Vegas at the same time.

Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for stopping by and have a good night, Shackers. Stay cool and tune in for our Year of the Games content coming soon!