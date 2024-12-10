Mortal Kombat 1 adds Conan the Barbarian in January NetherRealm has provided the first look at Conan gameplay in Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm Studios has announced that its next character, Conan the Barbarian, will come to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on January 21, 2025.

Studio head Ed Boon shared a brief trailer for Conan the Barbarian in MK1 on X. In addition to confirming the character’s January 2025 release date, it gives us a glimpse at some of his abilities. We see him using his sword to slash and juggle enemies, with one ability allowing him to deflect a projectile back at an enemy.

If NetherRealm sticks with previous patterns, we can expect to see a more in-depth dive into Conan’s gameplay before his arrival next month. It’s also worth noting that while the character was famously portrayed on-screen by Arnold Schwarzenegger, it remains unclear who voices the character in Mortal Kombat 1.

Conan the Barbarian will hit early access in Mortal Kombat 1 on January 21, 2025. He’ll be the latest fighter in MK1’s Year 2 DLC line-up, following the release of Ghostface last month.