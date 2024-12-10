New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mortal Kombat 1 adds Conan the Barbarian in January

NetherRealm has provided the first look at Conan gameplay in Mortal Kombat 1.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
1

NetherRealm Studios has announced that its next character, Conan the Barbarian, will come to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on January 21, 2025.

Studio head Ed Boon shared a brief trailer for Conan the Barbarian in MK1 on X. In addition to confirming the character’s January 2025 release date, it gives us a glimpse at some of his abilities. We see him using his sword to slash and juggle enemies, with one ability allowing him to deflect a projectile back at an enemy.

If NetherRealm sticks with previous patterns, we can expect to see a more in-depth dive into Conan’s gameplay before his arrival next month. It’s also worth noting that while the character was famously portrayed on-screen by Arnold Schwarzenegger, it remains unclear who voices the character in Mortal Kombat 1.

Conan the Barbarian will hit early access in Mortal Kombat 1 on January 21, 2025. He’ll be the latest fighter in MK1’s Year 2 DLC line-up, following the release of Ghostface last month.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

