GameStop (GME) Q3 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations in spite of quarterly profit GameStop is out with its earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal year.

GameStop (GME) has released its earnings report for Q3 2024, detailing its financial performance over the past few months. In the report, we see that the gaming retailer missed revenue expectations despite having a quarterly profit.

GameStop’s latest earnings report was released at the close of markets today. GameStop made $860 million in revenue, missing the expectation of $888 million. While the company was expected to lose $0.06 per share, GameStop ended up making $0.04 per share.

GameStop (GME) stock sharply rose in after-hours trading. After ending the day at $26.95, GameStop shares were valued as high as $30.60.

The earnings release also revealed that GameStop reported 71 million directly registered shares as of December 4, 2024.