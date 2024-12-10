New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) Q3 2024 earnings results miss revenue expectations in spite of quarterly profit

GameStop is out with its earnings report for the third quarter of its fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
1

GameStop (GME) has released its earnings report for Q3 2024, detailing its financial performance over the past few months. In the report, we see that the gaming retailer missed revenue expectations despite having a quarterly profit.

GameStop’s latest earnings report was released at the close of markets today. GameStop made $860 million in revenue, missing the expectation of $888 million. While the company was expected to lose $0.06 per share, GameStop ended up making $0.04 per share.

The GameStop logo on a phone screen, which is laying on a keyboard.

GameStop (GME) stock sharply rose in after-hours trading. After ending the day at $26.95, GameStop shares were valued as high as $30.60.

The earnings release also revealed that GameStop reported 71 million directly registered shares as of December 4, 2024.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

